DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

2021. február 18., csütörtök, 22:08















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








18.02.2021 / 22:07




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Colpan Vermögensverwaltungs GbR

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Metin
Last name(s): Colpan
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
45.7482 EUR 22672180.8300 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
45.7482 EUR 22672180.8300 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: European markets and OTC
MIC: XFRA














18.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



64604  18.02.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum