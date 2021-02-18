DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Extreme weather conditions in Texas harm RWE"s electricity generation and negatively affect EBITDA 2021 estimated in the range of low to medium three digit million Euro amount
2021. február 18., csütörtök, 22:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Essen, 18 February 2021
The extreme weather conditions in Texas/USA lead to outages of RWE"s wind turbines and high electricity prices. In order to be able to meet its own delivery obligations, RWE currently has to buy electricity at abnormal high pricing conditions following an order of the Public Utility Commission of Texas directing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to reflect scarcity prices. As a result, the earnings (EBITDA) of the Onshore Wind/Solar segment in 2021 are expected to be negatively affected in the range of a low to mid three-digit million euro amount in total. A final assessment of the actual impact is not yet possible at this point in time.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1169596
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1169596 18-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]