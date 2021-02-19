DGAP-AFR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MTU Aero Engines AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021

Address: https://www.mtu.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021

Address: https://www.mtu.de/investor-relations/publications-events/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de





 
