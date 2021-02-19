



Munich, 19 February 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, has acquired a majority interest in DreamHaus GmbH, a new concert agency. The CEO and Managing Partner of DreamHaus will be Matt Schwarz, who previously held positions as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director at Live Nation GSA.

As from the 2022 editions, the Berlin-based promoter will be organising the legendary "Rock am Ring" and "Rock im Park" festivals jointly with eventimpresents, with programme design being one of its key responsibilities. In future, DreamHaus will form part of EVENTIM LIVE, CTS EVENTIM"s unified promoter network and secure national and international tours for performers.





By acquiring a majority stake in DreamHaus, Europe"s largest network of promoters, EVENTIM LIVE, will grow to encompass 35 promoters in 15 countries.





Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, commented on the deal, saying "Even in the face of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, EVENTIM LIVE continues to grow its network and strengthen both its market position and potential. We have always claimed that CTS EVENTIM will emerge stronger from this crisis."

Matt Schwarz added, "I"m very pleased about the partnership between CTS EVENTIM and DreamHaus, which offers our team all manner of opportunities for a successful future. I am also grateful to CTS EVENTIM for the confidence the company has shown in jointly implementing our visions within this partnership and thus offering artists the best possible service and the ability to reach the greatest possible audience."

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2019, around 250 million tickets were marketed using the company"s systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" and "Lucca Summer". In addition, some of Europe"s most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2019, its 3,202-strong workforce generated more than 1.4 billion Euro in sales revenue in 21 countries.





