DGAP-News: CTS EVENTIM acquires majority stake in new DreamHaus concert agency
2021. február 19., péntek, 11:00
Press Release
Munich, 19 February 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, has acquired a majority interest in DreamHaus GmbH, a new concert agency. The CEO and Managing Partner of DreamHaus will be Matt Schwarz, who previously held positions as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director at Live Nation GSA.
As from the 2022 editions, the Berlin-based promoter will be organising the legendary "Rock am Ring" and "Rock im Park" festivals jointly with eventimpresents, with programme design being one of its key responsibilities. In future, DreamHaus will form part of EVENTIM LIVE, CTS EVENTIM"s unified promoter network and secure national and international tours for performers.
Matt Schwarz added, "I"m very pleased about the partnership between CTS EVENTIM and DreamHaus, which offers our team all manner of opportunities for a successful future. I am also grateful to CTS EVENTIM for the confidence the company has shown in jointly implementing our visions within this partnership and thus offering artists the best possible service and the ability to reach the greatest possible audience."
About CTS EVENTIM
Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-0
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1169614
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1169614 19.02.2021
