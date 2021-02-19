DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE english

2021. február 19., péntek, 14:12















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








19.02.2021 / 14:10




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Fischer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PharmaSGP Holding SE


b) LEI

3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
20.00 EUR 5000000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
20.00 EUR 5000000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














19.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE

Lochhamer Schlag 21

82166 Gräfelfing

Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



64617  19.02.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum