1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sari
Last name(s): Baldauf

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Daimler AG


b) LEI

529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
67.19 EUR 14714.61 EUR
67.19 EUR 10347.26 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
67.19 EUR 25061.87 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-19; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: EUCC
MIC: MESI














Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 120

70372 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
