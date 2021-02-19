DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Executive Board Recommends Suspension of Dividend for Fiscal 2020
2021. február 19., péntek, 18:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Dividend
In the course of the preparation of the annual financial statements for 2020 and the resulting negative net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent, the Executive Board of Continental AG has decided today to propose a suspension of the dividend for fiscal 2020 to the Annual Shareholder Meeting on April 29, 2021. The Company remains committed to its targeted mid-term dividend payout ratio of 15 to 30 percent of the net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent.
The meeting for the adoption of the financial statements for fiscal 2020 by the Supervisory Board is planned in March 2021. The preliminary financial figures for fiscal year 2020 will be released on March 9, 2021.
Contact:
Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Vahrenwalder Straße 9
|30165 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 938-1068
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|E-mail:
|ir@conti.de
|Internet:
|www.continental-corporation.com/de
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1169830
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1169830 19-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]