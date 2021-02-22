DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG resolves capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights
2021. február 22., hétfő, 15:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
TubeSolar AG resolves capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights
The new shares will be offered exclusively to selected investors in a private placement. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this announcement. The number of shares to be issued and the placement price will be determined by the Executive Board with the consent of the Supervisory Board after the completion of the private placement and subsequently announced.
The expected proceeds from the capital increase will be used to further finance the development of the highly automated production of TubeSolar PV modules and the further growth of TubeSolar AG.
About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TubeSolar AG
|Berliner Allee 65
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 821 899 830 50
|E-mail:
|ir@tubesolar.de
|Internet:
|www.tubesolar.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2PXQD4
|WKN:
|A2PXQD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|1170051
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1170051 22-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]