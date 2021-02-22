Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052





Acquisition of treasury shares - 45. Interim Announcement





In the period from 15February 2021 through 19 February 2021, in total 108 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.





Shares were acquired as follows:





Date

Total number of



shares acquired

Volume-weighted



average price (Euro)

15 February 2021

16

158.6250

16 February 2021

26

157.3846

17February 2021

27

156.3704

18 February 2021

28

156.5000

19 February 2021

11

159.4545



The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 19 February 2021 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 3,441 shares.





The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.





Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:





https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html







Grevenmacher, 22 February 2021





Logwin AG



The Board of Directors