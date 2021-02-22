DGAP-CMS: Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
2021. február 22., hétfő, 15:58
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - 45. Interim Announcement
In the period from 15February 2021 through 19 February 2021, in total 108 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired as follows:
The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 19 February 2021 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 3,441 shares.
The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:
https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Logwin AG
|an de Längten 5
|L-6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.logwin-logistics.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1170140 22.02.2021
