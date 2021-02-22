MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 15, 2021 until and including February 19, 2021, a number of 64,739 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2021 was disclosed on December 17, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volumen in shares

Average price (EUR)

15.02.2021

12,919

6.2904

16.02.2021

9,256

6.2597

17.02.2021

13,823

6.2370

18.02.2021

14,083

6.2268

19.02.2021

14,658

6.2506



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE.



(www.mlp-se.com)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 4, 2021 until and including February 19, 2021 amounts to 294,739 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.