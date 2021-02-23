



DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG





/ Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate













DIC Asset AG launches its first logistics property fund

















23.02.2021 / 07:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

DIC Asset AG launches its first logistics property fund

First joint product with RLI Investors after their takeover



Investment focus on Germany as well as on Benelux and Austria



Target volume of c. EUR 400 million



Aiming for a pay-out ratio between 4.5% and 5.0%



Attractive seed portfolio permits immediate investments



Frankfurt am Main, 23 February 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany"s leading listed property companies, launches a logistics property fund. This fund is the first product created in cooperation with its recently acquired subsidiary RLI Investors GmbH ("RLI Investors"). RLI Investors belongs to DIC Asset AG since December 2020.

"I am delighted to see that the cooperation with the highly regarded experts of RLI Investors is producing results so quickly and that we are now launching our first logistics fund", says Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG. "We thereby offer our investors exposure to an absolute future market and open up further growth prospects for our already successful company."

In addition to classic profitable logistics real estate, the "RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III" fund vehicle will invest into light industrial and urban logistics real estate. Germany as absolute core market will be supplemented by Benelux and Austria as established European markets next door. By doing so, DIC Asset AG invests abroad for the first time.

The open-ended special AIF rates its risk profile as "Core / Core plus" and seeks a total investment volume of EUR 400 million. Its maturity will be ten to twelve years" maximum, while the targeted annual distribution is 4.5% to 5.0%.

"We are demonstrating here how exceptionally well the competencies of RLI Investors complement our management platform. The fact that we went to the market with this product within just a few weeks of integrating RLI Investors makes it clear what we mean by "dynamic performance". We have reacted quickly, collaborated creatively, leveraged our networks in the market and now offer institutional investors a seed portfolio of the highest quality", continues Sonja Wärntges.



Attractive seed portfolio enables immediate capital investment

The logistics real estate fund is aimed at professional institutional investors who wish to diversify their portfolio with investment opportunities that substantially exceed the currently very low interest level. The fund already has a valuable seed portfolio which will allow an immediate capital investment for interested investors.

The four logistics assets of the seed portfolio are located in leading logistics regions of Germany and have a combined volume of c. EUR 132 million, so that investors will start benefiting from an attractive distribution right away. Other properties are already undergoing pre-acquisition due diligence. Under consideration are standing properties and new-build units, portfolios as well as property developments with high alternative use potential. The acquisition volume per asset ranges from EUR 15 to 75 million. The special AIF is expected to reach its target volume within a three-year period.

The administration of the fund will be handled by Hansainvest, a third-party AIFM. RLI Investors will continue to strengthen the real estate platform of DIC Asset AG with its know-how as logistics specialist in the future.

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany"s leading listed specialist for commercial real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with eight offices on the ground in all major German markets. We manage 225 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 10.3 billion on site, always close to our properties and tenants.

The Commercial Portfolio segment (EUR 2.0 billion in assets under management) represents the proprietary real estate portfolio of DIC Asset AG. Here, we generate constant cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment (EUR 8.3 billion in assets under management), we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.



IR Contact DIC Asset AG:



Peer Schlinkmann



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Neue Mainzer Strasse 20



D-60311 Frankfurt am Main



Phone +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@dic-asset.de