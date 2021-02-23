KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program / 5th Interim Announcement

-----



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Announcement

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback

In the period from February 15, 2021, up to and including February 19, 2021, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA bought back a total of 12,069 shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 18, 2020, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 11, 2021, (earliest possible acquisition date). The share buyback commenced on January 18, 2021. In the announcement of February 22, 2021, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 lit. d) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the period for the repurchase of treasury shares was extended until April 1st, 2021. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 15, 2021, up to and including February 19, 2021, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Total number of shares bought back (number)

Average stock market prize (EUR)

Volume (EUR)

February 15, 2021

2,356

76.2020

179,531.9120

February 16, 2021

1,738

75.7612

131,672.9656

February 17, 2021

2,240

75.8738

169,957.3120

February 18, 2021

2,874

76.0740

218,636.6760

February 19, 2021

2,861

72.9813

208,799.4993









In total

12,069

75.2836

908,598.3649



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program initiated on January 11, 2021 (earliest possible acquisition date) thus amounts to 53,615 shares.

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-news/employee-participation/.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Einbeck, February 23, 2021

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

The Executive Board of the personally liable partner