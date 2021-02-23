DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

2021. február 23., kedd, 11:22







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA


/ Share buyback program






KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information








23.02.2021 / 11:22



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information



KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program / 5th Interim Announcement



-----

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Announcement



KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback



In the period from February 15, 2021, up to and including February 19, 2021, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA bought back a total of 12,069 shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 18, 2020, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 11, 2021, (earliest possible acquisition date). The share buyback commenced on January 18, 2021. In the announcement of February 22, 2021, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 lit. d) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the period for the repurchase of treasury shares was extended until April 1st, 2021. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 15, 2021, up to and including February 19, 2021, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:



































Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average stock market prize (EUR) Volume (EUR)
February 15, 2021 2,356 76.2020 179,531.9120
February 16, 2021 1,738 75.7612 131,672.9656
February 17, 2021 2,240 75.8738 169,957.3120
February 18, 2021 2,874 76.0740 218,636.6760
February 19, 2021 2,861 72.9813 208,799.4993
       
In total 12,069 75.2836 908,598.3649

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program initiated on January 11, 2021 (earliest possible acquisition date) thus amounts to 53,615 shares.



Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-news/employee-participation/.



The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Einbeck, February 23, 2021



KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA



The Executive Board of the personally liable partner
















23.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1170413  23.02.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170413&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum