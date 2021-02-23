DGAP-AFR: TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. február 23., kedd, 15:20







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TRATON SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








23.02.2021 / 15:20



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 10, 2021

Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 10, 2021

Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 10, 2021

Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 10, 2021

Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html













23.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.traton.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1170506  23.02.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170506&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum