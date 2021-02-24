





Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 19, 2021Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 19, 2021Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 09, 2021Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 09, 2021Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

























