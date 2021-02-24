DGAP-AFR: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 19, 2021

Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 19, 2021

Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2021

Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2021

Address: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications













Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Porscheplatz 1

70435 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com





 
