DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: TAKKT Management Board plans to make up for the suspension of prior year"s base dividend of EUR 0.55 and proposes a dividend payout of EUR 1.10 per share in total
2021. február 24., szerda, 14:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Dividend
TAKKT Management Board plans to make up for the suspension of prior year"s base dividend of EUR 0.55 and proposes a dividend payout of EUR 1.10 per share in total
The Management Board of TAKKT AG decided today to propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share in total. This dividend proposal is subject to the condition that the negative effects of the pandemic will not worsen significantly over the coming weeks. After suspending last year"s payout due to the crisis, TAKKT wants to resume the reliable dividend policy of previous years and, besides a dividend payment of EUR 0.55 for the fiscal year 2020, add another EUR 0.55 to make up for the suspended base dividend from the previous year.
Despite the difficult environment, TAKKT generated its highest free cash flow in the history of the company in 2020. It increased to EUR 129.8 million, thereby underscoring the cash flow strength of the business model. TAKKT exhibits strong financial stability due to its high cash flow and an equity ratio of over 60 percent. The Supervisory Board and Management Board will discuss the dividend for 2020 at the annual accounts meeting on March 26.
Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
+49 711 3465 8222
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1170815
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1170815 24-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]