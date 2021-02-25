





Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 12, 2021Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2553230/10e83c484891fb232ea584744b9955e4/data/annual-report-2020_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 12, 2021Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2553236/6ae0230f0b748f0877503d5a68eecd8c/data/annual-report-2020_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 12, 2021Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2553232/8b2381906e7967bd2b51cf2ec33fdd7f/data/annual-report-2020_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 12, 2021Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2553234/b034f73f3849e94516bb7ba71082374f/data/annual-report-2020_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf

























