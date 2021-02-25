DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 12, 2021

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2553230/10e83c484891fb232ea584744b9955e4/data/annual-report-2020_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 12, 2021

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2553236/6ae0230f0b748f0877503d5a68eecd8c/data/annual-report-2020_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 12, 2021

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2553232/8b2381906e7967bd2b51cf2ec33fdd7f/data/annual-report-2020_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 12, 2021

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2553234/b034f73f3849e94516bb7ba71082374f/data/annual-report-2020_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
