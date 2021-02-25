

Munich, 24.02.2021



Today, Mrs. Ursula Obereder from the shareholders of the founding family informed ATOSS Software AG that she intends to sell a total of up to 480,000 shares, corresponding to 6.0% of the outstanding share capital, at best price to institutional investors in an international private placement. The placement will start immediately and can be closed at short notice. With this placement, it is intended to increase the free float and thus the liquidity of the ATOSS Software AG share. At the same time, the founder continues to hold his control over the company. The founder and majority shareholder, Mr. Andreas F.J. Obereder, continues to hold a controlling stake in ATOSS Software AG of more than 50% via AOB Invest GmbH. The successful consumption of the placement will result in a 180 days lock-up period for share sales of Andreas F.J. Obereder and Ursula Obereder.







