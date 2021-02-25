DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG: Preliminary results for fiscal 2020 and forecast for 2021
2021. február 25., csütörtök, 10:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Preliminary results for fiscal 2020 and forecast for 2021
For fiscal 2021, wallstreet:online AG plans to generate consolidated revenues in the range of EUR 45m to 50m and a consolidated operating EBITDA in the amount of EUR 4m to 6m. The costs of acquiring new customers at Smartbroker are expected to be around EUR 12.5m. This forecast includes wallstreet:online capital AG on a fully consolidated basis, since wallstreet:online AG expects that the ongoing change of control proceedings in relation to the increase of its shareholding in wallstreet:online capital AG to approx. 73% (routinely prescribed by the German Banking Code) will be completed during 2021.
* Operating EBITDA is calculated as follows: earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation before extraordinary items totalling a net gain of approx. EUR 2.7m, generated primarily by the disposal of wallstreet:online AG"s shareholding in Trade Republic Bank GmbH.
Press contact:
Financial press and Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|wallstreet:online AG
|Seydelstraße 18
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 2 04 56 450
|E-mail:
|m.bulgrin@wallstreet-online.de
|Internet:
|www.wallstreet-online.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS609
|WKN:
|A2GS60
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1171033
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1171033 25-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
