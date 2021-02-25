DGAP-AFR: United Internet AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die United Internet AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: http://www.united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: http://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: http://www.united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: http://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Deutschland
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
