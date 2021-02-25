DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG: February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000 transactions
2021. február 25., csütörtök, 12:01
Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 25. February 2021
February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000 transactions
Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe"s largest retail online broker, experienced another record trading day with over 830,000 transactions settled on its platforms. The company"s strong trading figures are driven by continuously strong customer growth and high trading activity.
Contact:
About flatexDEGIRO AG
With more than 1.25 million customers and 75 million securities transactions in 2020, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the flatexDEGIRO Group is ideally positioned for further growth. Until 2025 at the latest, flatexDEGIRO aims to win over 3 million customers and execute at least 100 million transactions per year - even in years with low volatility.
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Datei: flatexDEGIRO: February record trading day
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|60327 Frankfurt am Main
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-Mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indizes:
|SDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1171144
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1171144 25.02.2021
