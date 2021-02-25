DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA adopts resolution on share buy-back program for up to 500,000 treasury shares
2021. február 25., csütörtök, 20:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
The general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (the "Company") (ISIN: DE000A288904 | WKN: A28890), utilising the authorization granted by its annual general meeting of May 15, 2019 and pursuant to section 71(1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), resolved today to buy back a maximum number of up to 500,000 shares of the Company (corresponding to approx. 0.93% of the Company"s share capital) at a maximum purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of up to EUR 40,000,000.00 in total (the "Share Buy-back Program").
The Share Buy-back Program will be carried out by a credit institution. The credit institution will acquire the shares on the stock market and will decide on the timing of acquisition independently of the Company in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. In addition, the purchase price per share (excluding transaction costs) paid must not exceed, or fall short of, the volume-weighted average price of the Company"s share in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last five trading days before the acquisition date by more than 10%.
Shares will be bought back in the period from February 26, 2021 to and including April 30, 2021. The Company"s treasury shares acquired by means of the Share Buy-back Program are to be used for the purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of May 15, 2019.
Further details will be published separately by the Company prior to the start of the share buy-back.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)261 8000 7030
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A288904
|WKN:
|A28890
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1171325
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1171325 25-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
