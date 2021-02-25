Launch of the Share Buy-Back Program

Koblenz, February 25, 2021 - The share buy-back program announced by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (the "Company") in the ad-hoc release of February 25, 2021 will be launched on February 26, 2021. The Company is making use of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of May 15, 2019 to purchase treasury shares pursuant to section 71(1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) in order to buy back a maximum number of up to 500,000 shares of the Company (corresponding to approx. 0,93% of the Company"s share capital) at a maximum purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of up to EUR 40,000,000.00 in total (the "Share Buy-Back Program").

The Share Buy-Back Program will be carried out by a credit institution. The credit institution will acquire the shares on the stock market and will decide on the timing of acquisitions independently of the Company and in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. In addition, the purchase price per share (excluding transaction costs) paid must not exceed, or fall short of, the volume-weighted average price of the Company"s share in XETRA (or a functionally comparable successor system replacing the XETRA system) trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last five trading days before the acquisition date by more than 10%.

The acquired treasury shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA are to be used for purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of May 15, 2019, in particular for servicing the existing stock option plans of the Company as well as the utilization as acquisition currency.

The share buy-back via XETRA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will begin on February 26, 2021, 00:00 hrs (CET) and terminates at the end of April 30, 2021, 24:00 hrs (CEST). To the extent shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA shall be bought back during a closed period within the meaning of Article 19(11) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 or during a period in which CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA resolved to delay the disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17(4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has appointed a credit institution for the execution of these buy-backs, which will make its decisions concerning the timing of the acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA - in compliance with contractual obligations - independently of, and without influence by, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in accordance with Article 4(2)(b) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA will not influence the decisions of the credit institution in this respect.

The Share Buy-Back Program will be carried out in accordance with the safe harbor provision pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 and on the basis of the aforementioned authorization of the general meeting of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA of May 15, 2019. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA also imposed corresponding obligations on the credit institution appointed by the Company for purchasing shares in the Company.

The shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA will be purchased at market prices in accordance with the conditions for trading pursuant to Article 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. In particular, the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA will not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade or the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. In addition, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA will not purchase on any trading day more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. The average daily volume of shares is calculated on the basis of the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days preceding the relevant date of purchase.

The Share Buy-Back Program may be suspended and also resumed at any time, to the extent necessary and permitted by law.

Information on transactions relating to the Share Buy-Back Program will be adequately disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of such transactions in a detailed form and in an aggregated form. In addition, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA will post the disclosed transactions on its website (www.cgm.com) and ensure that the information is kept available to the public for at least five years from the date of disclosure.

