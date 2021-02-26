

publity AG terminates its public offers of PREOS tokens and PREOS shares for now





Frankfurt/Main, 26.02.2021 - In view of the ongoing negotiations of publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508, Scale) regarding the potential sale of a majority stake in PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850, m:access) to a strategic investor (see ad hoc notification dated 25. January 2021 and Corporate News of 28 January 2021) and thereby potentially related changes in the group structure, the Executive Board of publity has decided today to terminate the ongoing public offerings of PREOS tokens and PREOS shares for now.



The offer period for the public offering of PREOS tokens published by publity in the Securities Prospectus dated 23 November 2020 will therefore prematurely terminate with immediate effect as of today, 26 February 2021.



Equally, the offer period for the public offer of PREOS shares published by publity in the Securities Prospectus dated 26 November 2020 will also terminate early with immediate effect as of today, 26 February 2021.



publity reserves the right to determine new offer periods in the future. In the event of such determination of new offer periods, publity will announce such periods on its website (www.publity.de) under the section "Investor Relations" and, if necessary, also publish a supplement to the relevant prospectus there.







