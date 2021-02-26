DGAP-Adhoc: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 3.50 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2021

2021. február 26., péntek, 11:51





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Dividend


Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 3.50 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2021


26-Feb-2021 / 11:51 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg, 26 February 2021

Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 3.50 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2021



Based on the successful financial year 2020 (expected Group EBIT 2020: around EUR 1.3 billion) and the continuing development at the beginning of 2021 (expected Group EBIT Q1 2021: at least EUR 1.25 billion), the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ISIN DE000HLAG475) has just resolved to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend payment for the financial year 2020 in the amount of EUR 3.50 per share (for financial year 2019: EUR 1.10 per share). The proposed dividend makes up in total approximately EUR 615 million (for financial year 2019: approximately EUR 193 million).



The Supervisory Board will resolve on the proposal of the appropriation of profits for the financial year 2020 in its meeting on 17 March 2021. The 2020 Annual Report will be published on 18 March 2021. The Annual General Meeting is expected to take place on 28 May 2021.



For more information on the preliminary results for the 2020 financial year and the earnings expectation for the first quarter of 2021, please refer to the financial news published on 27 January 2021 and 16 February 2021, available at:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/financial-news/financial-news.html



Explanatory notes relating to the performance measure EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2019 Annual Report, available at:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html




Contact:

Heiko Hoffmann

Senior Director Investor Relations


Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Phone +49 40 3001-2896

Fax +49 40 3001-72896

Mobile +49 172 875-2126







26-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1171438





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1171438  26-Feb-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171438&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum