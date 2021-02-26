DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Dividend





Hamburg, 26 February 2021



Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 3.50 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2021

Based on the successful financial year 2020 (expected Group EBIT 2020: around EUR 1.3 billion) and the continuing development at the beginning of 2021 (expected Group EBIT Q1 2021: at least EUR 1.25 billion), the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ISIN DE000HLAG475) has just resolved to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend payment for the financial year 2020 in the amount of EUR 3.50 per share (for financial year 2019: EUR 1.10 per share). The proposed dividend makes up in total approximately EUR 615 million (for financial year 2019: approximately EUR 193 million).

The Supervisory Board will resolve on the proposal of the appropriation of profits for the financial year 2020 in its meeting on 17 March 2021. The 2020 Annual Report will be published on 18 March 2021. The Annual General Meeting is expected to take place on 28 May 2021.

For more information on the preliminary results for the 2020 financial year and the earnings expectation for the first quarter of 2021, please refer to the financial news published on 27 January 2021 and 16 February 2021, available at:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/financial-news/financial-news.html

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measure EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2019 Annual Report, available at:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

