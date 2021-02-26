

Düsseldorf, 26.02.2021



Der Vorstand der sino AG hat heute beschlossen, der am 23. April 2021 stattfindenden Hauptversammlung der Gesellschaft, eine Dividendenausschüttung für das Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 in Höhe von 2,92 EUR je gewinnberechtigter Aktie vorzuschlagen.





Zur Stärkung der Kapitalbasis sollen aufgrund der gestiegenen Aufwendungen in der sino AG rund 1,5 Millionen Euro des Bilanzgewinns im Rahmen der Gewinnverwendung durch die Hauptversammlung auf neue Rechnung vorgetragen werden.









