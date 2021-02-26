DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Vorstand der sino AG wird der Hauptversammlung eine Dividende in Höhe von 2,92 EUR pro Aktie vorschlagen
2021. február 26., péntek, 12:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: sino AG / Schlagwort(e): Dividende
Der Vorstand der sino AG hat heute beschlossen, der am 23. April 2021 stattfindenden Hauptversammlung der Gesellschaft, eine Dividendenausschüttung für das Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 in Höhe von 2,92 EUR je gewinnberechtigter Aktie vorzuschlagen.
Kontakt:
Markus Lankes
Assistent der Geschäftsleitung
Tel. +49 211 3611 1220
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|sino AG
|Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49(0)211 3611-0
|Fax:
|+49(0)211 3611-1136
|E-Mail:
|info@sino.de
|Internet:
|www.sino.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005765507
|WKN:
|576550
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1171545
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1171545 26.02.2021 CET/CEST
