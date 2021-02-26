DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Vorstand der sino AG wird der Hauptversammlung eine Dividende in Höhe von 2,92 EUR pro Aktie vorschlagen

sino AG | High End Brokerage: Vorstand der sino AG wird der Hauptversammlung eine Dividende in Höhe von 2,92 EUR pro Aktie vorschlagen


26.02.2021


Düsseldorf, 26.02.2021



Der Vorstand der sino AG hat heute beschlossen, der am 23. April 2021 stattfindenden Hauptversammlung der Gesellschaft, eine Dividendenausschüttung für das Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 in Höhe von 2,92 EUR je gewinnberechtigter Aktie vorzuschlagen.


Zur Stärkung der Kapitalbasis sollen aufgrund der gestiegenen Aufwendungen in der sino AG rund 1,5 Millionen Euro des Bilanzgewinns im Rahmen der Gewinnverwendung durch die Hauptversammlung auf neue Rechnung vorgetragen werden.






Kontakt:

Markus Lankes

Assistent der Geschäftsleitung

Tel. +49 211 3611 1220







Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: sino AG

Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1

40212 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Telefon: +49(0)211 3611-0
Fax: +49(0)211 3611-1136
E-Mail: info@sino.de
Internet: www.sino.de
ISIN: DE0005765507
WKN: 576550
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1171545





 
