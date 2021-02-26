DGAP-AFR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.02.2021 / 16:54



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2021

Address: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications













Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Speyerer Str. 4

69115 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
