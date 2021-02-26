DGAP-DD: Daimler AG english

26.02.2021 / 17:16




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Schäfer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Daimler AG


b) LEI

529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares due to a Phantom Share Program of Daimler AG amounting up to EUR 47,441.63


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-26; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 120

70372 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
