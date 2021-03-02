



Energiekontor AG





Disposal/Contract













Energiekontor AG: Capital Dynamics acquires 50 MW Longhill Wind Project from Energiekontor

















02.03.2021 / 07:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Longhill to be one of the largest subsidy-free onshore wind projects in the UK

- Estimated to reduce greenhouse emissions by over 2.6 million metric tons during its lifetime



Bremen/London, 2 March 2021 Energiekontor and Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, today announced the acquisition of a 100 percent equity stake in the Longhill onshore wind project from Energiekontor AG. The Longhill wind farm project will consist of eight of the most modern Siemens Gamesa wind turbines with a capacity of 6.25 MW each, totalling 50 MW. The project located in West Lothian, Scotland is expected to be one of the largest subsidy-free onshore wind projects in the United Kingdom once operational. It is estimated to reduce greenhouse emissions by over 2.6 million metric tons during its lifetime - the equivalent of emissions produced by over 550,000 passenger vehicles driven for a year or the electricity to power over 440,000 homes for a year.

Construction of Longhill will commence in April 2021 and it is expected to achieve commercial operations in the second half of 2022. Once operational, the project will benefit from Energiekontor"s longstanding operations management experience and optimisation support and Capital Dynamics" Clean Energy Infrastructure subsidiary platform, CD Arevon.

"The acquisition of Longhill wind farm demonstrates our commitment and contribution to the UK"s "net-zero" climate targets, and in so doing we are delighted to have extended our subsidy-free renewable power investments footprint to a fourth European energy market," said Barney Coles, Director, Clean Energy Infrastructure. "With this transaction, we are also excited to kick off a broader, multi-discipline collaboration with Energiekontor covering development, optimization and operations activities."

"As is known, we have invested a lot of work in the expansion of our Scottish pipeline in recent years. With the sale of the Longhill wind farm project, we are reaping our first harvest here. We are delighted to have gained such a renowned partner in Capital Dynamics, with whom we will continue to enjoy working in the future.", explains Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.





About Energiekontor AG

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: Energiekontor has stood for this for 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of the leading German project developers. The core business ranges from planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded to include solar energy in 2010. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of almost 280 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau near Berlin and Potsdam. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Austin/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud record since the Company was founded: 126 realised wind farms and eleven solar parks with a total output of over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of around 1.7 billion euros.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The share of Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

About Capital Dynamics



Capital Dynamics is an independent global asset management firm focusing on private assets including private equity, private credit and clean energy infrastructure.

Capital Dynamics" Clean Energy Infrastructure is one of the largest renewable energy investment managers in the world with USD 6.6 billion AUM and has one of the longest track records in the industry. The CEI strategy was established to capture attractive investment opportunities in the largest and fastest growing sector of global infrastructure - proven renewable energy technologies, primarily in North America and Europe, across solar, onshore wind, energy storage and related infrastructure with a focus on both utility-scale and distributed generation technologies. The CEI platform"s fully-integrated asset management affiliate provides highly-specialized services to ensure optimal performance and value from projects. The CEI strategy currently manages 7.9 GW of contracted gross power generation across more than 150 projects in the United States and Europe and is one of the top 3 global solar PV owners.

As a sustainable asset manager, we have gone beyond standard ESG requirements by designing, implementing and trademarking the Capital Dynamics R-Eye(TM) Rating System - a unique, best-in-class approach to diligence and rating of each investment based on PRI principles and UN Sustainable Development Goals. Since Capital Dynamics" Clean Energy Infrastructure platform"s inception in 2010, over 19 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions have been avoided as a result of the firm"s renewable investments. This is equivalent to the emissions produced by over 4.0 passenger vehicles driven for a year or the electricity to power over 3.2 million homes for a year.

In 2020, the CEI strategy received top rankings from GRESB (the ESG benchmark for real assets) for commitment to sustainability, and in 2019 awarded Global PE Energy Firm of the Year by Private Equity International. For more information, please visit: www.capdyn.com.

