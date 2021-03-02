DGAP-News: All for One Group SE plans to appoint a further member to its management board // Virtual annual general meeting scheduled for 11 March 2021
2021. március 02., kedd, 10:15
CORPORATE NEWS
All for One Group plans to appoint a further member to its management board // Virtual annual general meeting scheduled for 11 March 2021
- Supervisory board of All for One Group SE plans to appoint a third member to the current two-member management board
- Michael Zitz, responsible for customer relationship management at All for One Group, is to become Chief Sales Officer
- Planned expansion underpins the Group"s growth course
- Virtual public annual general meeting on 11 March 2021 to include introduction to the future CSO
Culture is a key success factor
According to Josef Blazicek, chairman of the supervisory board: "The supervisory board has decided to increase the size of the management board in light of the ambitious growth targets and associated greater requirements. A strong focus in this respect will definitely be on transformation in the customer environment. We are convinced that appointing Michael Zitz as Chief Sales Officer will help to raise All for One Group to the next level".
"I am greatly looking forward to working with Michael Zitz on the management board and am convinced that together we can successfully move the Group forwards. Michael is the right choice - not just because of his skills and expertise, but also because we speak the same language culturally, and have the same values. Both of which are, to my mind, an enormously important key to success", is how Lars Landwehrkamp, CEO of All for One Group, describes the planned expansion of the management board.
Virtual public annual general meeting on 11 March
The expansion of the management board is planned for the end of March 2021.
All for One Group SE is taking its customers" competitiveness in the digital world to the next level. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise, IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with 2000 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: intelligent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) as the digital core of any future-proof corporate IT, strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cyber security & compliance. The leading consulting and IT group is assisting more than 2500 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland with their transformation and the expansion of their ability to compete.
All for One Group SE is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and achieved sales of EUR 355 million in the financial year 2019/20. all-for-one.com
Contact:
All for One Group SE, Dirk Sonntag, Head of Corporate & Investor Relations, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
Additional features:
File: Michael Zitz, CSO, All for One Group SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-260
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1172298
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1172298 02.03.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]