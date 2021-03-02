DGAP-DD: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english

2021. március 02., kedd, 12:38















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








02.03.2021 / 12:37




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
38.00 EUR 95000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
38.00 EUR 95000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-02; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














02.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



64769  02.03.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum