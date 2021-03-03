



Lakestar SPAC I SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

















03.03.2021







Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer

Lakestar SPAC I SE



9 rue de Bitbourg



L-1273 Luxembourg



Luxemburg



2. Type of capital measure





Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

19 Feb 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:



34.635.000







