DGAP-NVR: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Lakestar SPAC I SE


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






Lakestar SPAC I SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








03.03.2021 / 11:44



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Lakestar SPAC I SE

9 rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure










  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)  
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 19 Feb 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:


34.635.000














Language: English
