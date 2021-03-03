DGAP-PVR: Siltronic AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Siltronic AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
PLZ: 81677
Ort: München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Gruppenmeldung mit ausgelöstem Schwellenwert auf Tochterunternehmensebene

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

24.02.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 6,27 % 1,90 % 8,17 % 30000000
letzte Mitteilung 5,75 % 3,25 % 9,00 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 1881502 0,00 % 6,27 %
Summe 1881502 6,27 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG




















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Kaufoption 19.03.2021 Jederzeit 9500 0,03 %
Rückrufrecht bei Wertpapierleiheverträgen Jederzeit Jederzeit 352537 1,18 %
    Summe 362037 1,21 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
























Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Retail Structured Product 16.10.2069 Jederzeit Bar 1 0 %
Equity Swap Vom10.06.2021-25.01.2023 Jederzeit Bar 208808 0,70 %
      Summe 208809 0,70 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5,18 % % 6,02 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Bitte beachten Sie, dass sich der gewählte Meldegrund auf die spezifische Aktivität bezieht, die an dem Datum, an dem der Schwellenwert überschritten oder erreicht wurde, aufgetreten ist und zur Auslösung der Meldepflicht beigetragen hat, und daher möglicherweise nicht auch dem Vergleich der %-Werte für neue und vorherige Meldungen im Abschnitt Gesamtpositionen entspricht.  


Datum

02.03.2021














