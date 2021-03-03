DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








03.03.2021 / 14:00




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Christiana
Nachname(n): Riley

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG


b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005140008


b) Art des Geschäfts

Lieferung von Aktien aus im Jahr 2020 gewährten variablen Vergütungskomponenten


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
8,00 EUR 110688,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
8,00 EUR 110688,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-03-01; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Deutschland
Internet: www.db.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



64782  03.03.2021 


