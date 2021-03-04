DGAP-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications













Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
