





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















04.03.2021 / 15:53









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jan

Last name(s):

Stechele



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Chief Product Officer







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2LQUA5





b) Nature of the transaction

Share allocation related to share-based employee incentive programs. The amount stated corresponds to a nominal amount of EUR 256.00 allocated to the employee after deduction of tax obligations.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40.1346 EUR





10274.4576 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

40.1346 EUR





10274.4576 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-03; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























04.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



