ADLER Group S.A.
Société anonyme

1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B 197554



Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender



Luxembourg, March 4, 2021 - Adler Group S.A. hereby announces the launch of a tender for the mandate to audit its stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021.



Auditors and audit firms may express their interest in the tender by March 16, 2021 by email to audit-tender@adler-group.com.



At the end of this period and subject to signing a confidentiality agreement, the tender documents will be provided.





 













Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
