ADLER Group S.A.

Société anonyme



1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg



Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



RCS Luxembourg: B 197554

Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender

Luxembourg, March 4, 2021 - Adler Group S.A. hereby announces the launch of a tender for the mandate to audit its stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021.

Auditors and audit firms may express their interest in the tender by March 16, 2021 by email to audit-tender@adler-group.com.

At the end of this period and subject to signing a confidentiality agreement, the tender documents will be provided.