DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender
2021. március 04., csütörtök, 15:51
ADLER Group S.A.
Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender
Luxembourg, March 4, 2021 - Adler Group S.A. hereby announces the launch of a tender for the mandate to audit its stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021.
Auditors and audit firms may express their interest in the tender by March 16, 2021 by email to audit-tender@adler-group.com.
At the end of this period and subject to signing a confidentiality agreement, the tender documents will be provided.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1173238
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1173238 04.03.2021
