DGAP-DD: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english

2021. március 04., csütörtök, 15:48















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








04.03.2021 / 15:44




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Währisch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5


b) Nature of the transaction


Share allocation related to share-based employee incentive programs. The amount stated corresponds to a nominal amount of EUR 6,096.00 allocated to the employee after deduction of tax obligations.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
40.1346 EUR 244664.9810 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
40.1346 EUR 244664.9810 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-03; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














04.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



64809  04.03.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum