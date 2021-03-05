





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG















Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















04.03.2021 / 18:37







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Daimler AG

Street:

Mercedesstrasse 120

Postal code:

70372

City:

Stuttgart

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900R27DL06UVNT076



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

26 Feb 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.01 %

9.23 %

12.24 %

1069837447

Previous notification

2.92 %

9.45 %

12.37 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000

0

32013727

0.00 %

2.99 %

US2338252073

0

172642

0.00 %

0.02 %

Total

32186369

3.01 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Rights of Use

N/A

N/A

368007

0.03 %

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

473587

0.04 %

Call Options

05/03/2021 - 15/12/2023

N/A

10157500

0.95 %

Call Options

23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024

N/A

71814534

6.71 %

Call Options

23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024

N/A

71814534

6.71 %





Total

82813628

7.74 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Call Options

23/08/2021 - 02/05/2023

N/A

Cash

7616728

0.71 %

Call Options

05/03/2021

N/A

Cash

516158

0.05 %

Put Options

05/03/2021 - 17/12/2021

N/A

Physical

4986000

0.47 %

Put Options

05/03/2021

N/A

Cash

295108

0.03 %

Swaps

30/07/2021 - 05/05/2025

N/A

Cash

1706772

0.16 %

Futures

19/03/2021

N/A

Cash

774809

0.07 %

Put Options

23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024

N/A

Physical

71814534

6.71 %

Put Options

23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024

N/A

Physical

71814534

6.71 %







Total

15895575

1.49 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofA Securities, Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Bank of America, National Association

%

6.71 %

6.72 %

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

%

%

%

Managed Account Advisors

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited

%

%

%

ML UK Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch International

%

%

5.44 %

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Bank of America, National Association

%

6.71 %

6.72 %

U.S Trust Company of Delaware

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofA Securities, Inc.

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 6,71% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 6,71% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.





Date

03 March 2021



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























04.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



