1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Reinert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG


b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
50.35 EUR 4531.50 EUR
50.45 EUR 14983.65 EUR
50.40 EUR 15775.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
50.4148 EUR 35290.3500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-04; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
