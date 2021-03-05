DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend





WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal





05-March-2021 / 16:16 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of €0.99 per share entitled to dividend for the year 2020 (prior year: no dividend).





As no dividend was paid out in the prior year, a special dividend of € 1.31 per share entitled to dividend will be proposed in addition to this dividend.





After the business situation has shown itself to be stable again at a lower level in the second half of 2020 with a simultaneous positive liquidity development, WashTec is returning to an attractive dividend policy for the 2020 fiscal year.





Contact:



WashTec AG



Investor Relations



Dr. Kerstin Reden



Argonstrasse 7



86153 Augsburg





Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090



Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135





05-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

