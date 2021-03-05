DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english

2021. március 05., péntek, 18:31















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








05.03.2021 / 18:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr
First name: Nicholas
Last name(s): Jeffery

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006


b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares - This transaction relates to the quarterly receipt by the non-executive director of shares in the Company as part of their annual remuneration in accordance with the policy approved by shareholders at the Company"s 2016 Annual General Meeting.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
64.1398 EUR 15329.41 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
64.1398 EUR 15329.4100 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-05; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














05.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



64833  05.03.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum