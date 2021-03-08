DGAP-Adhoc: Chief Executive Officer of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH does not seek prolongation of contract; CECONOMY AG"s Management Board and Supervisory Board agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent

2021. március 07., vasárnap, 18:13





DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel


Chief Executive Officer of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH does not seek prolongation of contract; CECONOMY AG"s Management Board and Supervisory Board agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent


07-March-2021 / 18:13 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) held an extraordinary meeting today to discuss the decision of Ferran Reverter Planet, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH), not to seek an extension of his contract (which runs until 12 October 2021). The Management Board and the Supervisory Board have agreed to the termination of Ferran Reverter Planet"s contract by mutual consent as of 30 June 2021.


The Presidential Committee of the Supervisory Board, under the leadership of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Thomas Dannenfeldt, has already started a procedure for the formation and staffing of a uniform management structure of the CECONOMY Group to be established after the completion of the Convergenta transaction. With the introduction of the new Operating Model in August 2020, CECONOMY"s Management Board and MediaMarktSaturn"s management have ensured that day-to-day operations are handled by the Chief Operating Officers (COOs) and the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of MediaMarktSaturn.


Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG


 









07-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7225
Fax: +49 (0)211 5408-7005
E-mail: stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de
Internet: www.ceconomy.de
ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1173706





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1173706  07-March-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1173706&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum