DGAP-News: Financial year 2020: technotrans exceeds expectations, adjusted EBIT margin above previous year"s level
2021. március 09., kedd, 07:00
Financial Year 2021
- Group revenue of € 190.5 million only 8.4 percent below previous year"s level
- Group operating profit (EBIT) of € 6.8 million realised
- Adjusted EBIT margin of 4.9 percent exceeds previous year"s figure of 4.7 percent
- Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend of € 0.36 per share to the Annual General Meeting
- Election of two new Supervisory Board members at this year"s Annual General Meeting
Sassenberg, March 9, 2021 - technotrans SE has successfully completed the 2020 financial year, which was impacted by an unprecedented pandemic-related slump in the global economy. Thanks to an increasing diversification of markets and a stable business development in the fourth quarter, the company achieved group revenue of € 190.5 million. The decline of 8.4 percent compared to the previous year was moderate. With a group operating profit (EBIT) of € 6.8 million, the thermal management specialist remained profitable and achieved an EBIT margin of 3.6 percent (previous year: 4.0 percent). With the exception of consolidated revenue, technotrans even achieved its original annual forecast of April 2020, which was withdrawn due to corona. The expectations last communicated in autumn were exceeded.
Adjusted for one-time charges totalling € 2.6 million, the group generated an EBIT margin of 4.9 percent, which was above the previous year"s figure of 4.7 percent. The consolidated net profit of € 5 million led to earnings per share (EPS) of € 0.72 (previous year: € 0.88).
The Board of Management consistently pursued measures to optimise the group even in an environment burdened by the pandemic. Under the guiding principle "Future Ready 2025", it set the strategic course for profitable growth in the coming years. The goals include revenue growth through a stronger focus on four selected target markets as well as a uniform group-wide appearance through the creation of the umbrella brand technotrans in order to strengthen the economic and technological clout of the entire group.
Robust segment results despite significant constraints
Strategic target markets stabilised in the course of the year
As part of the structural realignment, the number of employees in the technotrans group decreased by 4.4 percent compared to the previous year to 1,409 employees at the end of 2020.
Outlook: Opportunities in target markets
Regarding sales, the Board of Management expects continued pressure in the Print and Laser & Machine Tool Industry markets. However, the government economic stimulus programmes that have already been initiated can have a positive effect. This could create additional opportunities for technotrans in the Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics divisions. Examples include the accelerated electrification of the transport sector and the expansion of healthcare systems.
The Board of Management confirms the guidance for 2021 published in December 2020, which envisages group revenue in a range of € 195 million to € 205 million and group operating profit (EBIT) between € 8.8 million and € 11.3 million. The EBIT margin is expected to range between 4.5 and 5.5 percent. The outlook is subject to the economic environment stabilising in the course of the year and no additional burdens arising from the corona pandemic. The medium-term forecast of a turnover in a range of € 265 to 285 million with an EBIT margin between 9 and 12 percent also remains valid.
Proposal of the appropriation of profit
Election of two Supervisory Board members
The term of office of Dr Höper as a shareholder representative will expire by rotation at the end of this year"s Annual General Meeting. He is no longer available for re-election.
Furthermore, the long-serving Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Heinz Harling, has notified the Board of Management and Supervisory Board on March 8, 2021 that he was resigning as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2021 (reference is made to the corresponding ad hoc announcement dated March 8, 2021). After more than 40 years of service to technotrans, including 13 years as its Supervisory Board Chairman, he is thus personally continuing the replacement of the Supervisory Board already initiated last year in order to take the company"s growth to the next level.
"We owe Mr. Harling an extraordinary debt of gratitude for his enormous contribution to the successful development of technotrans. The Supervisory Board therefore intends to appoint Mr. Harling as its Honorary Chairman after the Annual General Meeting," says Dr Norbert Bröcker, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE and a long-time companion of Mr. Harling.
The Supervisory Board will propose two independent candidates to the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Peter Baumgartner (Dipl.-Ing., independent management consultant) and Dr Gottfried H. Dutiné (Dr-Ing., independent management consultant), both of whom can bring many years of meaningful expertise to the Supervisory Board and will further strengthen the Supervisory Board.
Mr. Harling will also assist the new Supervisory Board members and the entire Board in an advisory capacity.
For further information, visit: www.technotrans.com
Note
This communication contains statements on the future development of the technotrans group. These reflect the present views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on the corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. We point out that the statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could mean that the actual results differ considerably from those expected
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1174003
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1174003 09.03.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]