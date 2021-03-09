DGAP-AFR: Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021

Address: https://www.leoni.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021

Address: https://www.leoni.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/













Language: English
Company: Leoni AG

Marienstraße 7

90402 Nuremberg

Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com





 
