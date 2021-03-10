DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt





SLM Solutions Group AG invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 2020/2026 to hold a vote without meeting on the offering and the issuance of a second tranche of convertible bonds in the amount of EUR 15 million

Luebeck, March 9, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company", ISIN DE000A111338 (Shares), DE000A2GSF58 (Convertible Bonds 2017/2022) und DE000A289N86 (Convertible Bonds 2020/2026)), with consent of the Supervisory Board, resolved to invite the holders of the EUR 15 million 2.00% convertible bonds issued by the Company in July 2020 (the "Convertible Bonds 2020/2026") to hold a vote without meeting to resolve on a waiver of the conditions precedent for the offering and the issuance of a second tranche of convertible bonds in the amount of EUR 15 million.

The main holder of the Convertible Bonds 2020/2026, Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG ("Cornwall"), a company advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited and the Company"s largest shareholder, has declared its willingness to vote in favor of such a proposal. The Company therefore expects the resolution to be adopted by the required majority, so that a second tranche of convertible bonds can be offered for subscription to the holders of the Convertible Bonds 2020/2026 and issued presumably in April 2021.

The full placement of the offered convertible bonds is guaranteed pursuant to the financing agreement concluded between Cornwall and the Company in March 2020. Consequently, additional funds in the amount of EUR 15 million (gross) will be made available to the Company. The funds are intended to be used to fund the ongoing business operations and to continue the investments in strategically important areas such as the next generation SLM-machine as well as the expansion of the international sales and service network.

SLM Solutions Group AG from Lübeck is a leading supplier of metal-based additive production technology. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of Selective Laser Melting. SLM Solutions currently employs more than 400 people in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are used worldwide by customers in the aerospace industry, the energy sector, healthcare and the automotive sector.

