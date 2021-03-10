DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 20/26 to hold a vote without meeting on the offering and the issuance of a second tranche of convertible bonds in the amount of EUR 15 million
2021. március 09., kedd, 20:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
SLM Solutions Group AG invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 2020/2026 to hold a vote without meeting on the offering and the issuance of a second tranche of convertible bonds in the amount of EUR 15 million
Luebeck, March 9, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company", ISIN DE000A111338 (Shares), DE000A2GSF58 (Convertible Bonds 2017/2022) und DE000A289N86 (Convertible Bonds 2020/2026)), with consent of the Supervisory Board, resolved to invite the holders of the EUR 15 million 2.00% convertible bonds issued by the Company in July 2020 (the "Convertible Bonds 2020/2026") to hold a vote without meeting to resolve on a waiver of the conditions precedent for the offering and the issuance of a second tranche of convertible bonds in the amount of EUR 15 million.
The main holder of the Convertible Bonds 2020/2026, Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG ("Cornwall"), a company advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited and the Company"s largest shareholder, has declared its willingness to vote in favor of such a proposal. The Company therefore expects the resolution to be adopted by the required majority, so that a second tranche of convertible bonds can be offered for subscription to the holders of the Convertible Bonds 2020/2026 and issued presumably in April 2021.
The full placement of the offered convertible bonds is guaranteed pursuant to the financing agreement concluded between Cornwall and the Company in March 2020. Consequently, additional funds in the amount of EUR 15 million (gross) will be made available to the Company. The funds are intended to be used to fund the ongoing business operations and to continue the investments in strategically important areas such as the next generation SLM-machine as well as the expansion of the international sales and service network.
< End of the ad-hoc announcement >
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Estlandring 4
|23560 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
|WKN:
|A11133
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1174346
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1174346 09-March-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]