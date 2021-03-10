





















Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Principal Accounting Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs")



Share Options ("Options")



Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")



Performance Share Units ("PSUs")





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transactions

Acquisition of DSUs



The acquisition of 22.716 DSUs of Linde plc under the company"s Compensation Deferral Plan (the "Plan").



Grant of Options



The grant of 4,100 Options of Linde plc which shall vest over three years in three consecutive equal annual installments beginning on 08 March 2022.



Grant of RSUs



The grant of 390 RSUs of Linde plc which shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc Ordinary Shares on a one-for-one basis on or about 08 March 2024, subject to certain conditions having been fulfilled.



Acquisition of Return on Capital ("ROC") PSUs



The acquisition of 585 ROC PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2009 Linde Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP Plan").



Acquisition of Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") PSUs



The acquisition of 320 TSR PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the LTIP Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Acquisition of DSUs





US$0.00

22.716





Grant of Options





US$0.00

4,100





Grant of RSUs





US$0.00

390





Acquisition of ROC PSUs





US$0.00

585





Acquisition of TSR PSUs





US$0.00

320

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

e)

Dates of the transactions

05 March 2021 - DSUs



08 March 2021 - Options, RSUs & PSUs

f)

Place of the transactions

Outside of trading venue

g)

Additional Information

The 22.716 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on



a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.





Any unexercised Options shall expire on 08 March 2031. The Exercise price in respect of each Option is US$253.68.





The 585 ROC PSUs and 320 TSR PSUs will payout in accordance with the LTIP Plan.



























