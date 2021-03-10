DGAP-PVR: MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021. március 10., szerda, 12:53
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MLP SE
MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.03.2021 / 12:53
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|MLP SE
|Street:
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|Postal code:
|69168
|City:
|Wiesloch
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900M25NF9TALIWQ20
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
City of registered office, country: Hanover, Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.86 %
|0.00 %
|2.86 %
|109334686
|Previous notification
|4.98 %
|0.00 %
|4.98 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006569908
|0
|3129773
|0.00 %
|2.86 %
|Total
|3129773
|2.86 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|-Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
| %
| %
| %
|-Talanx AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Lebensversicherung AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
| %
| %
| %
|-Talanx AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Pensionskasse AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
| %
| %
| %
|-Talanx AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Versicherung AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
| %
| %
| %
|-Talanx AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Deutschland Bancassurance GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|-neue leben Holding AG
| %
| %
| %
|-neue Leben Lebensversicherung AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
| %
| %
| %
|-Talanx AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Deutschland Bancassurance GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Deutschland Bancassurance Kundenmanagement GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|-TARGO Lebensversicherung AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
| %
| %
| %
|-Talanx AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Deutschland Bancassurance GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Deutschland Bancassurance Kundenmanagement GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|-PB Lebensversicherung
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
| %
| %
| %
|-Talanx AG
| %
| %
| %
|-Talanx Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
| %
| %
| %
|-Talanx AG
| %
| %
| %
|-Hannover Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
| %
| %
| %
|-Talanx Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
| %
| %
| %
|-Talanx AG
| %
| %
| %
|-HDI Global SE
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
10.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1174477 10.03.2021
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.