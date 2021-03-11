DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Financing





MagForce AG enters into an Agreement with Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. to issue Convertible Notes in the total amount of EUR 2.5 million





10-March-2021 / 20:01 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

MagForce AG enters into an Agreement with Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. to issue Convertible Notes in the total amount of EUR 2.5 million

Berlin March 10, 2021 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today signed an agreement with Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. ("Apeiron") for a growth financing via Convertible Notes of an aggregate nominal amount EUR 2.5 million, bearing 5% interest and 24 months term, to be drawn in three tranches with the first one expected shortly and the following two until the end of April 2021.

The notes are convertible into ordinary shares of the Company and will be issued in tranches to Apeiron. The total issue volume for the Convertible notes consists of 100 Convertible Notes with a nominal amount of €25,000 each. The Convertible Notes shall be in registered form. The Convertible Notes shall be freely transferable. The transfer must be registered with the Company before the transferee is able to exercise his rights under the Convertible Notes. The conversion price amounts to EUR 4.00. Maturity of the Convertible Notes is 24 months from the date of issue of the last tranch of Convertible Notes. On the maturity date, the Company must repay any parts of a Series of Convertible Notes which has not been converted on the Maturity Date.

This financing enables MagForce to further implement its commercial strategy and support the roll-out of its NanoTherm Therapy treatment system.

As permitted by the authorization of the MagForce Annual General Meeting of 13 August 2020, the convertible notes are issued without subscription rights for existing shareholders.

- End of Insider Information -



Contact:



MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin



Barbara von Frankenberg



Vice President Communications & Investor Relations



T +49-30-308380-77



E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com



Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.