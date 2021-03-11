



CLIQ Digital launches Hollywood blockbusters and upgrades sports category

















11 March 2021

CLIQ Digital launches Hollywood blockbusters and upgrades sports category

- New content increases CLIQ"s film library and drives eyeballs to a more attractive destination store

- Major relaunch of a wider and more compelling range of sports content

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports and movie content, is pleased to announce the official start of the comprehensive movie and sports content enhancements in its All-in-One product offering.

From today on, members in Germany and Austria can now enjoy a wide range of Hollywood blockbusters. Sports fans across all CLIQ countries can now watch daily news, reports and highlights of the most popular sports and leagues worldwide. These new additions will contribute significantly to the attractiveness of the All-in-One store offering.

The film category now includes a completely revised library of over 1,000 selected films, including international box office hits as well as the very best in cinema made in Germany. The extended library now covers all relevant genres and offers movie entertainment for the whole family, completely in German as well as recent releases and films that have not yet been shown on TV.

The monthly subscription price includes unlimited access to all titles in Germany and Austria from CLIQ"s license partners, including credit for one blockbuster per month; additional films are available as pay-per-view transactions.

In all markets where CLIQ is active, the focus of the completely revised sports category is on six continuously updated programmes, produced by sports experts Inverleigh. The half-hour and high-quality formats deal with current topics of the most popular sports and their leading leagues; such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, Champions League, NBA, MMA, NFL and Formula 1.

In addition, CLIQ is further expanding its content partnership with Stats Perform with brief video clips with the latest news, highlights, interviews and background information on all relevant sports several times a day.

Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:



"We are very excited about the new content in our All-in-One product and increasing our members" satisfaction with this upgrade. Our multicontent portals have now become much more attractive and a real destination one-stop shop. We are currently working on more content improvements across all categories and we expect to see even more Hollywood blockbusters and around 35,000 sports clips added to our portal in the near future as well as new compelling categories."

On 17 March 2021, the FY 2020 annual report will be published and the audited, final FY 2020 financials as well as the dividend proposal and FY 2021 outlook will be presented by Management during an earnings call.

Financial calendar 2021:

FY 2020 Annual Report & earnings call (2 p.m.)

Wednesday

17 March 2021

Annual General Meeting

Thursday

29 April 2021

1Q 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call

Thursday

6 May 2021

2Q/6M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call

Tuesday

3 August 2021

3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call

Tuesday

2 November 2021



About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.