DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Mutares sells majority stake in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
2021. március 11., csütörtök, 07:50
STS Group AG: Mutares sells majority stake in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Based on the notification by Mutares, the Management Board of STS Group AG assumes that, if the Transaction closes, Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH will acquire control over STS Group AG within the meaning of Sections 35 (1), 29 (2) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STS Group AG
|Zeppelinstraße 4
|85399 Hallbergmoos
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)811 124494 0
|E-mail:
|ir@sts.group
|Internet:
|https://sts.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNU68
|WKN:
|A1TNU6
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1174716
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1174716 11-March-2021 CET/CEST
