2021. március 11., csütörtök, 07:50





STS Group AG: Mutares sells majority stake in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH


11-March-2021 / 07:50 CET/CEST


Hallbergmoos/Munich, March 11, 2021: Today, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") informed STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68) that Mutares signed today a share purchase agreement with Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, a company of the Adler Pelzer Group, for the sale of its entire majority shareholding in STS Group AG which represents approximately 73.25% of the share capital of STS Group AG (the "Transaction"). According to Mutares, a purchase price of EUR 7.00 per share of STS Group AG was agreed upon for the shares sold. According to information provided by Mutares, Adler Pelzer Group has also undertaken to procure the repayment of all loans granted by Mutares to STS Group AG by December 31, 2021. According to Mutares, the Transaction is still subject to approval by Adler Pelzer Group financing providers and the antitrust authorities. Mutares expects the Transaction to be successfully completed in the first half of 2021.



Based on the notification by Mutares, the Management Board of STS Group AG assumes that, if the Transaction closes, Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH will acquire control over STS Group AG within the meaning of Sections 35 (1), 29 (2) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG).




STS Group AG

Stefan Hummel

Head of Investor Relations

Zeppelinstrasse 4

85399 Hallbergmoos

+49 (0) 170 1810765
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group










Language: English
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1174716





 
